Eamonn Brennan
Eamonn Brennan, the former Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) chief executive, now leads the 41-member Eurocontrol air traffic control (ATC) organization as director-general. Appointed by the Eurocontrol Permanent Commission last June to start the job this month, Brennan succeeds Frank Brenner, who led the Brussels-based intergovernmental organization beginning in January 2013. Brenner came to Eurocontrol after serving as Functional Airspace Block Europe Central general manager of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ireland’s Brennan Takes Reins Of Eurocontrol".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.