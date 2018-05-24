The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) examining the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 said the surface-to-air missile system that took down the aircraft did belong to the Russian armed forces.

In an update to its long-running investigation into the loss of the Boeing 777-200ER over Eastern Ukraine in July 2014, the JIT said the Buk (SA-11 “Gadfly”) missile transporter erector launcher and radar (TELAR) vehicle that fired the missile belonged to the Russian army’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, based at Kursk. The JIT has been able to track the TELAR vehicle’s route from Kursk to a city near the Ukrainian border prior to the shoot-down, as well as its return back across the border post-engagement, using imagery and video posted online.

The JIT said that several key characteristics of the Buk used in the shoot-down were unique based on imagery of numerous different Buk TELARs it has analyzed.

An independent group of investigative journalists, called Bellingcat, has already come to the same conclusion and had also named the 53rd brigade back in Feb. 2016.

Investigators are now asking for information about who formed the crew of the TELAR vehicle, what instructions they had been given and who was responsible for the deployment.

The JIT also displayed two parts of a Buk missile found in Eastern Ukraine. Part of the rocket motor exhaust and part of the casing were publicly displayed. Investigators have asked for more information about a series of numbers and inscriptions on the two components.

Fred Westerbeke, the Netherlands’ chief public prosecutor, said that significant steps had already been made in the investigation and that, of 100 persons of interest in the investigation, the role “of a large number of them is much clearer,” he told reporters, adding: “It can damage the investigation and the ultimate legal procedure if we make it clear to those responsible for this event—and those further involved—how much we know exactly.”

He added the JIT was now in the “last phase of the investigation,” but he could not say then when the case would ultimately come to court, although any case would be tried in the Netherlands, he added, as the vast majority of the 298 people onboard the aircraft were Dutch. The aircraft was enroute from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Russian authorities have so far provided no information about the activities of the Buk TELAR or personnel involved in the shoot-down, Westerbeke pointed out.