MADRID—Satellite communications provider Inmarsat and Airservices Australia will evaluate the use of satellite voice (satvoice) for air traffic services in Australia to cover areas beyond the reach of traditional VHF voice radio. The evaluation will take place over the next few months, with the objective of conducting direct controller-to-pilot communications, Inmarsat said March 5. Virgin Australia is serving as the evaluation’s airline partner; it will demonstrate satvoice on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Inmarsat, Airservices Australia To Evaluate Satellite Voice for ATC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.