Indonesian authorities are allowing Tigerair Australia to fly stranded passengers from Bali back to Australia, although the carrier’s regular services on its Bali routes remain suspended.

Indonesian officials earlier this week changed the terms for Tigerair’s authorization to operate flights to Bali, forcing Tigerair to cancel its services on three routes (Aviation Daily, Jan. 12). Since no notice was given by the Indonesian authorities, many passengers scheduled to return to Australia had to remain in Bali.

In latest development, the Indonesian government has granted a temporary reprieve to Tigerair. The carrier is allowed to operate flights from Bali to Australia until Jan.16, which will enable it to bring about 2,000 of its customers back to Australia. However, Tigerair cannot fly any more passengers to Bali during the period. The carrier has canceled all other flights to and from Bali through at least Jan. 20.

At the heart of the issue is an interim approval that Tigerair has been operating under since March 2016, when it took over three Bali routes from its parent Virgin Australia. Tigerair is using Virgin Australia aircraft and pilots until it can make the necessary changes to its air operator’s certificate.

Indonesian officials reportedly conducted a new review of Tigerair’s interim approval for Bali routes and determined that it the carrier was not meeting regulatory requirements, due to its use of Virgin Australia aircraft.

Tigerair CEO Rob Sharp stressed that the airline had not made any changes and operated under the same approval for the last eight months. This authorization was granted until March 25. Under the terms of the deal, Tigerair was only allowed to sell tickets in Australia, not in Indonesia. The carrier was “fully compliant” with the terms, Sharp said.

Following the flight cancellations, Tigerair asked for a grace period, “if the Indonesian government does not wish to honor the current agreement,” Sharp said. The grace period would allow the airline to continue flying to Bali while it worked through the new requirements with the Indonesian government. Tigerair said it is continuing to talk with the government in an effort to resolve the impasse.