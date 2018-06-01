Global air cargo demand grew 4.1% year-over-year (YOY) in April, recovering from a 23-month low in March but showing increasing signs that trade growth worldwide—in both air freight and global containerized trade—may be weakening as protectionist measures accelerate worldwide, according to IATA’s Air Freight Market analysis released May 30. Year-to-date, total air freight market growth stands at 5.1%, considerably slower than the 9.3% year-to-date growth of a year ago. The ...
