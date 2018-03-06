BRUSSELS--International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh said he is “completely relaxed” about the upcoming negotiations on a new bilateral air services agreement between the U.S. and the UK. With the UK slated to exit the European Union (EU) in April 2019, the U.S. and UK are working on a new air services accord since the UK will no longer be a part of the U.S.-EU Open Skies agreement. Talk of the U.S.-UK negotiations collapsing are “utter nonsense,” Walsh ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IAG’s Walsh ‘Completely Relaxed’ About Brexit ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.