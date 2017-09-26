International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh is hoping to finalize a connecting deal between group carrier Aer Lingus and Irish LCC Ryanair at their Dublin hub before summer 2018. “I would be surprised if by next summer we are not doing it,” he said, speaking at World Routes in Barcelona. “I am optimistic and hopeful of doing work with Ryanair.” The two airlines have been discussing a flight connection agreement for a while, although two common sticking point ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IAG Hopes For Aer Lingus, Ryanair Connections In Dublin".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.