LONDON—British Airways (BA) parent International Airlines Group (IAG) is to acquire insolvent UK leisure carrier Monarch Airline’s London Gatwick slot portfolio, the two companies have confirmed. “IAG can confirm that it is in the process of completing the acquisition of Monarch’s slot portfolio at Gatwick. These slots will be used by the group’s airlines, primarily BA, enabling them to grow their presence at the airport and launch new destinations and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IAG To Acquire Monarch Gatwick Slots".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.