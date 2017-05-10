HONG KONG—Proposed new tax rules for aircraft lessors should help Hong Kong’s drive to develop into a base for the leasing sector, said Leung Chun-ying, the Chinese special administrative region’s chief executive. To complement its “massive investment in [aviation] infrastructure,” Hong Kong is “keen to diversify into adding value to [its] aviation services,” Leung said May 10 at the ISTAT Asia conference. This is why “we’re now ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hong Kong Leader Highlights Aircraft-Lessor Incentives".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.