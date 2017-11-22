In observance of Thanksgiving in the U.S., Aviation Daily will not publish Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. The next issue of Aviation Daily will be dated Tuesday, Nov. 28.
A subscription to Aviation Daily is required to access these stories.
Subscribe
Log In
Your source for media kits, editorial planners, rates and specs for AW&ST, ATW, BCA and more! (2018 media materials coming soon!)
Daily analysis on technology advances impacting the global aviation, aerospace & defense industries.
PISCES
Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×