Following news that activist hedge fund Third Point is pushing for Honeywell to spin off its aerospace business, a Wall Street analyst said the company could eventually wind up in the hands of another big aerospace firm in a few years. Speaking on an April 28 call with clients, Vertical Research Partners founder Jeff Sprague said a Honeywell spinoff of its aerospace division would take at least a year. This could result in a company like General Electric acquiring the business another year ...
