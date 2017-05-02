WICHITA—Harlow Aerostructures has acquired the businesses of Aerospace Holdings, a provider of aerospace components and assemblies for the military and civilian fixed-wing and helicopter markets.

Aerospace Holdings comprises NC Dynamics in Long Beach, California; Valley Tool and Manufacturing in Orange, Connecticut; and NCDM, a maquiladora in Mexicali, Mexico. The three companies are otherwise known as Group Aero.

The addition brings Harlow’s total employment to more than 400 workers and more than 300,000 ft.2 of manufacturing space.

In the acquisition, Harlow purchased the bank debt of Aerospace Holdings. “They were distressed when it was brought to our attention,” Harlow President Jim Barnes said. “After doing due diligence, it was a good fit for Harlow.”

Valley Tool and NC Dynamics have good, loyal customers, good employees and good management, Barnes noted. Each are stand-alone divisions.

“They’ve got great people doing great things,” Barnes said. “They just needed some direction in regard to what the next chapter of their growth will be. We think Harlow can provide that.”

In Wichita, Harlow, a privately held company, employs 185 people and performs high-speed aluminum machining and builds complex assemblies for the business, military and commercial aerospace markets. It is also a FAA repair station. Harlow produces bulkheads, spars, chords, stringers, fittings and other parts in its 144,000 ft.2 facility.

Its major customers include Cessna Aircraft, Beechcraft Defense, Gulfstream, Boeing St. Louis, United Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, TAI and Honda Aircraft. Its products are shipped to France, Israel, Brazil, Turkey and the UAE.