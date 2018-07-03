BEIJING—Los Angeles will get two extra connections to Chinese secondary cities in December if plans by Hainan Airlines and China Southern Airlines go ahead. On July 3, Air China also opened a link between Los Angeles and Chengdu in southwestern China. Hainan Airlines has applied to begin flying twice a week between Los Angeles and the northwestern Chinese city Xian in December, using Boeing 787s, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The agency routinely grants service ...
