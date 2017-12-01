BEIJING—HNA’s Hainan Airlines has applied to link Chicago with the southeastern Chinese city of Chongqing. The proposed service will strengthen HNA’s status as a major provider of long-haul air services at Chongqing, the largest city in southwestern China. Hainan Airlines has also applied for a service to Vienna from Shenzhen, China, home of Air China subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines. Chongqing-Chicago flights will begin in June if the Civil Aviation Administration of China ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hainan Airlines Plans Chicago-Chongqing Service".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.