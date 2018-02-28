BEIJING—Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport will open its second terminal April 26, the facility’s chief economist said. As often happens, the major base airline at the airport will move into the new terminal. In this case, the anchor tenant will be China Southern Airlines. It will be accompanied by its affiliates, such as Xiamen Airlines. The airport’s design capacity will rise to 80 million passengers a year with the addition of the new terminal, up from the current ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Guangzhou Baiyun Set To Open Second Terminal".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.