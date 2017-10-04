Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced a major restructuring and reduction in workforce Oct. 2, in a move executives and financial analysts hope will lead it back to sustainable profitability. The Reston, Virginia-based defense and civil government services provider said it consolidated its five customer-facing customer groups into three and its six capabilities-focused service lines into three market segments. Analysts at Vertical Research Partners said the three ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Government Services Giant SAIC Restructures, Cuts".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.