The Jimmy Ray.
ON BOARD GOGO's AIRBORNE TEST LAB—In-flight broadband provider Gogo plans to offer upgraded 2Ku service later this year that will take advantage of greater capacity on Intelsat’s new Epic series geostationary satellites, and a new airborne modem that it will start rolling out in the third quarter. Gogo recently demonstrated the enhanced that will permit better wireless access and video streaming service on a flight using its Boeing 737-500 Airborne Test Lab, dubbed Jimmy ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Gogo Leveraging Satellite, Onboard Improvements".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.