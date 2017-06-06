Gol’s latest Gogo 2Ku connectivity system installation on a Boeing 737 marks the 200th aircraft equipped with the technology. Gogo is also rolling out a new modem that will provide more bandwidth—up to 400 Mbps, which should allow it to support next-generation high-throughput satellites. Anand Chari, executive vice president and chief technology officer, said Gogo has a 1,600-aircraft backlog and expects to finish all of the installations within two years. Gogo is pacing to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Gogo Advances 2Ku System, On Track With Installations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.