The U.S. is the top-ranked country for aerospace manufacturing, and Georgia is the top state, according to the PricewaterhouseCoopers 2017 Aerospace Manufacturing Attractiveness Rankings index. The index, scheduled to be released Aug. 16, features new entrants in the top-10 list. These include Australia, Taiwan and Denmark. Singapore, the Netherlands and France dropped out of the top 10. In order, the countries are: The U.S.; Switzerland; the UK; Australia; Canada; Taiwan; Hong Kong; Japan; ...
