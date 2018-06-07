WASHINGTON—GE Aviation announced the formation of a new subsidiary called AiRXOS to support development of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management system (UTM) initiatives. In a June 7 release, GE said AiRXOS is participating in the U.S. Transportation Department’s UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP); the Ohio Department of Transportation’s DriveOhio program; and the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research (NUAIR) Alliance, a coalition representing public ...
