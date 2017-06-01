WASHINGTON—Garmin is looking up rather than down in aircraft size for future application of its new GHD 2100 head-up display (HUD) system, first launched on the Cessna Citation Longitude twin-engine business jet. Cessna is offering the GHD 2100 as an option on the 8–12-passenger jet, which is targeted for certification and first deliveries later this year. “We’re certainly aiming toward the larger end of the market,” said Brian Ast, a Garmin senior aviation ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Garmin Aims High With HUD".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.