Airbus' A321LR makes its first flight.
HAMBURG—Airbus has confirmed it is looking at a further stretch of the A320neo family, but is unlikely to make a quick decision. “We are looking at further opportunities,” A320-family program head Klaus Roewe explained on the sidelines of the A321LR first-flight event here. “A further stretch is not out of reach.” Airbus has been studying its options in case Boeing launches its anticipated new midmarket airplane. High on the list is a larger version of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Further A321neo Stretch In Airbusâ€™ Long-Term Sights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.