Frontier Airlines’ expansion in Denver raises questions about whether the move is a shift in strategy for the ultra-LCC (ULCC), but the carrier says the new routes build on its ongoing approach to fill in its network. Frontier, which filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in March, recently said it would add service to 21 new cities and launch 85 new routes. The airline says the expansion will put its brand in reach for 90% of Americans, boost its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Frontier Network Changes Raise Questions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.