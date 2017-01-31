Frontier Airlines will add service in 10 cities in April and May. On April 21, the airline will start four-times-weekly service between Austin, Texas, and Washington Dulles International Airport. It will also begin daily flights between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG) and New York LaGuardia International airports, and four-times-weekly-flights between CVG and Minneapolis. On the same day, Frontier will start Cleveland-Charlotte flights, which will run four times per ...