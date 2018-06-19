TOULOUSE, France—An “information report” by a French senator is blaming the country’s air traffic control (ATC) for disproportionate flight delays in Europe, citing obsolete equipment, inadequate human resource management and frequent strikes. Sen. Vincent Capo-Canellas pointed to “the obsolescence of [French] ATC systems,” asserting that while they do not pose a safety risk, they cause “numerous delays” and account for France being singled ...
