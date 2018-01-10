Control tower in Bordeaux.
LYON, France—The Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne (DSNA) France’s air navigation service provider (ANSP), is expected to increase the use of cameras to improve safety on taxiways, aprons and runways—although plans to replace two conventional control towers with such systems have been dropped. Three projects will materialize in Bordeaux, Tarbes and Cannes, after a decision made in December by a dedicated committee at DSNA. In Bordeaux, a ...
