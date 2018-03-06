The first two production Airbus A330neos have rolled out of the manufacturer’s Toulouse paint shop in launch operator TAP Portugal’s livery. The aircraft include “A330neo/first to fly” wording on the fuselage. They have still to be fitted with their Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. TAP Portugal has ordered 10 A330neos and will operate a similar number on lease.
