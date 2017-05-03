LONDON—The remote British island territory of St. Helena has welcomed its first passenger flight, although regular revenue operations are still some way off. A chartered SA Airlink Avro RJ85 regional airliner with 60 passengers touched down at the island’s newly built airport on May 3, transporting passengers who had been affected by the breakdown of the RMS St. Helena, the ship that has served as the lifeline to the island since the 1980s. Problems with wind shear at the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "First Passenger Flight Lands On Island Of St. Helena ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.