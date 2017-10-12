Finnair Airbus A350
LONG BEACH, Calif.—In addition to expanding Wi-Fi connectivity throughout its fleet, Finnair is also working to develop and implement technologies that allow it to offer more personalized customer service, Piia Karhu, Finnair’s senior vice president-customer experience, told Aviation Daily during the recent Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo. The airline has implemented Panasonic Wi-Fi across its widebody fleet of Airbus A330s and A350s, and is working to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Finnair Expanding Wi-Fi, Customer Service Technologies".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.