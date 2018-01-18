The FAA is establishing a working group to review all repair station guidance and recommend ways to better align it with the agency’s rules governing maintenance organizations. The effort, set up under the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC), gives industry the opportunity to weigh in on the myriad advisory circulars, policy statements, and other guidance that the FAA leans on to enforce its Part 145 regulations. The rules apply to the 4,800 FAA-certified repair ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Wants Input On Improving MRO Guidance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.