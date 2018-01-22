WASHINGTON—Former FAA Administrator Michael Huerta has been appointed a senior advisor with Macquarie Capital, the investment arm of Sydney-based banking and financial services company Macquarie Group, the firm ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ex-FAA Chief Huerta Named Investment Firm Advisor".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.