BRUSSELS—Airline group Airlines4Europe (A4E) has called for a revamp of European rules on airport charges, saying the region’s passengers pay too much and prompting a swift denial from airport group ACI Europe. As it gathered airline CEOs, regulators and other industry players here to discuss issues the European aviation industry is facing, Airlines4Europe presented the results of a York Aviation study on the cost and profitability of airports. A4E said the report showed that ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "European Airlines Call For Lower Airport Charges".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.