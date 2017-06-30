Europe and Airbus have appealed an early June ruling by a World Trade Organization panel in a subsidy dispute with the U.S. and Boeing, as expected.

The EU filed an appeal regarding the panel report in the case, DS353, on June 29. The panel report was issued June 9. The WTO did not provide any further details about the appeal request.

Rival large commercial aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing both claimed minor victories in the earlier ruling. Airbus stressed that the WTO found the U.S. has “failed to comply” with certain rulings regarding Boeing in the transatlantic battle over commercial aircraft subsidies which has lasted more than a decade. Boeing claimed that the trade arbiter found the U.S. complied with “virtually all” of its decision in the counter-case the EU filed against the U.S. in 2006.

DS352 is accompanied by the DS487 dispute, addressing alleged illegal subsidies for Boeing’s 777X. Neither is expected to be finalized soon, nor have the original equipment manufacturers appeared to move any closer regarding an out-of-court agreement.