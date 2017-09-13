PARIS—The European Parliament has voted to limit airlines’ exemption from paying for CO2 emissions from intercontinental flights until 2020, pending the introduction of a new global program to offset the emissions from air transport.

Members of the European Parliament (MEP) also introduced an amendment to ensure that in the event of a hard Brexit—the UK leaving the EU completely—EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) CO2 allowances given free to UK airlines should be rendered invalid, to avoid giving them an unfair advantage over their EU competitors.

Aviation accounts for approximately 2.1% of global CO2 emissions and members of the ICAO agreed in October 2016 to implement a global scheme to offset the CO2 emissions from international flights, which is due to take effect in 2021 and will require airlines to monitor and report their annual CO2 emissions on international routes and offset those exceeding 2020 levels.

Members of the European Parliament (MEP) voted on Sept. 13 to prolong the intercontinental exemption from the existing EU ETS rules until December 2020, toning down an EU Commission proposal made in February that called for the exemption for intercontinental flights to be prolonged indefinitely.

The exemption had been put in place to allow time for ICAO to come up with a global solution and to avoid conflicts with trading partners including the US, which was opposed to intercontinental flights being included in the EU scheme.

The European Parliament said the European Commission would have to report on the setting up of the ICAO’s global scheme, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or CORSIA, and if necessary, propose to amend, delete or extend the intercontinental flight exemption.

Sustainable transport lobby group Transport & Environment (T&E) welcomed the vote. Andrew Murphy, T&E’s aviation manager, said: “An indefinite exemption would have been a blank check to ICAO. Europe now has a leverage to make aviation contribute to our collective climate efforts as proportionally as other sectors of the EU economy shall the global measure fail.”

MEPs also ruled that from 2021 onwards, the aviation sector should receive only half of its EU ETS allowances for free, compared with the current 85%.

The EU Parliament also wants member states to earmark revenue from the auctioning of emission allowances for climate change policies.

Airlines lobbying group Airlines4Europe (A4E) called on the European Council to make sure that European airlines were not subject to both an EU scheme and a global one once the ICAO system is in place, putting them at a competitive disadvantage.