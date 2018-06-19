BRUSSELS—Ethiopian Airlines may announce a Bombardier C Series or Embraer E2 order at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow in, as well as a follow-on deal for Boeing 787s. A decision on a 100-seater was originally planned for 2016, with several contenders in the frame for an order. These included the 138-152 seat 737-7, which is larger than the spec Ethiopian was seeking, but could have offered fleet commonality. Ethiopian has since taken its time with the analysis. “We have narrowed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ethiopian Aims To Announce Order At Farnborough".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.