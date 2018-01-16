LONDON—Airbus CEO Tom Enders has warned of the dangers of increasing protectionism that could emerge from Brexit and the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump. Enders told an audience of aerospace executives in London that any attempt to mitigate the negative effects of the UK’s planned exit from the European Union, by either the EU or the British government, would still result in a negative impact on UK industry and in particular aerospace. Speaking at the annual dinner of the ADS ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Enders Issues Stark Warnings Over Protectionism, Brexit And Trump".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.