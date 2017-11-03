HAMBURG—Emirates and Airbus are in the final stages of negotiations for another substantial A380 order. “I hope we will be able to do it,” Emirates CEO Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, referring to the possible announcement of an order at the upcoming Dubai Air Show. Al Maktoum was in Hamburg on Nov. 3 as the airline took delivery of its 100th A380. He said completion of the deal depends on the outcome of negotiations between Emirates and Airbus. “We are ...
