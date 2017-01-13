On a recent visit to Washington, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO of Brazilian aircraft builder Embraer, sat down for a roundtable with editors from Aviation Week & Space Technology. Following are his remarks about the company’s commercial aircraft unit and ambitions to expand its aftermarket business. AW&ST: Your segment of the commercial aviation market is becoming more crowded with new entrants such as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet. Silva: My target is to ...