On a recent visit to Washington, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO of Brazilian aircraft builder Embraer, sat down for a roundtable with editors from Aviation Week & Space Technology. Following are his remarks about the company’s commercial aircraft unit and ambitions to expand its aftermarket business. AW&ST: Your segment of the commercial aviation market is becoming more crowded with new entrants such as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet. Silva: My target is to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Embraer Focuses On E2, MRO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.