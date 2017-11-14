DUBAI—Egyptair signed a letter of intent for up to 24 Bombardier CS300s at the Dubai airshow. Twelve of the orders are expected to become firm by year-end, while the others represent 12 purchase rights. The aircraft will be operated by regional affiliate Egyptair Express, mainly on domestic and regional routes. Egyptair Express currently flies 12 Embraer 170LRs. Egyptair Chairman and CEO Safwat Musallam said the CS300s will be used for growth and to replace smaller ...
