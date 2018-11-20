PARIS–UK budget carrier easyJet said summer 2019 bookings were slightly ahead of the prior year despite ongoing uncertainty over the effect Brexit will have on air transport. The carrier reported a rise in profit for fiscal 2018 ended Sept. 30 and said forward bookings for the first half of 2019 were “solid” at 50%. EasyJet said Nov. 20 that its headline profit before tax for the full year rose 41% to £578 million ($742 million) or to £690 million excluding ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "EasyJet Bookings â€˜Solidâ€™ Despite Brexit Uncertainty ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.