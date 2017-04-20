Vietnam Airlines Engineering Co. (Vaeco), the maintenance subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, has been granted a Part 145 approval certificate by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The certification will allow Vaeco to conduct maintenance on aircraft registered in Europe, while also permitting airlines and lessors to be able to choose maintenance facilities for their bought or leased jets in Vietnam.

Vaeco says the approval makes it the first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organization in the country to gain the EASA certification. The EASA approval follows an earlier Part 145 authorization the FAA awarded to the maintenance provider in 2011.

Duong Tri Thanh, president and CEO of Vietnam Airlines, said the Part 145 approval contributes to the Asia-Pacific country’s image as “a reliable regional and international aviation market.”

“EASA is very happy that the certificate has been delivered to Vaeco so fast and that we can start our formal relationship,” EASA inspector Tajes Rosa said. “During the audit, [EASA] could see that [Vaeco] already had a very solid organization in place.”