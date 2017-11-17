Although Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley is leaving the carrier in March, there is unlikely to be any change in strategy or direction when airline veteran Peter Ingram takes over. The announcement that he will assume the CEO role means there will be “continuity in approach,” Ingram told Aviation Daily. Ingram is currently chief commercial officer at Hawaiian, and has been with the airline in senior executive roles for 12 years. Some changes in the business plan will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Dunkerley, Ingram Stress Continuity In Leadership Change".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.