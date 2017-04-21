German startup Lillium has begun flight testing an unmanned prototype of its electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) air taxi. The Gilching, Bavaria-based company has also unveiled the planned five-seat production version, which is expected to fly in 2019. The full-size prototype, called the Eagle, is based on Lillium’s original two-seat design. The battery-powered aircraft has electric-powered ducted fans on tilting flaps on the aft wing and in a canard foreplane that rotates ...
