Aerospace and defense supplier Ducommun has begun a corporate restructuring and review process that will cost $22-25 million through 2018, starting with the company’s aerostructures unit. About $9 million could stem from employee separation costs, management said, foreshadowing a reduction in workforce. The reorganization and reduction will come as the longtime electronics and aerostructures provider looks to become “a better-performing, faster-growing and more ...
