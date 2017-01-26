WASHINGTON—A simplistic drag-reduction tape that could boost fuel efficiency by as much as 8% in cruise for the Boeing 737 family is now available to European-registered aircraft. The European Aviation Safety Agency’s Jan. 24 nod for Edge Aerodynamix’s conformal vortex generator (CVG) modification is based on the FAA’s supplemental type certificate approval for the tape last November. The modification involves 30-ft. strips of custom-shaped adhesive-backed ...