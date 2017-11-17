LONDON—Worrying trends on a global level toward the imposition of environmental taxation and consumer protection could drive up costs and derail airline economics, said Brian Hedberg, director of the U.S. Transportation Department’s Office for International Aviation. At the Accelerate: Aviation 2017 conference here, Hedberg warned of hidden costs in environmental regulation—especially in Europe, where several individual nations have begun or are considering the imposition ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DOT Warns About Negative Regulatory Trends".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.