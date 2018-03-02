Growth opportunities from the digital transformation of the commercial aviation sector will come from better airport, air traffic and airline operations, as well as through predictive maintenance and better asset tracking, Frost & Sullivan consultants said in a recent report.

“Operations, manufacturing and air traffic management will all be highly influenced by the emergence of a digitized logistics network,” Frost said. “The passenger, pilots and crew as well as staff will also see data-driven services enhance their experiences in air travel.”

According to the report, “The Global Impact of Digital Transformation in Commercial Aviation, 2017,” the consultants believe nearer-term objectives for commercial aviation businesses will be to develop new revenue streams and enhanced analytics platforms to improve their decision-making. Longer term, interoperability, security, virtual reality and artificial intelligence will become more prominent areas for revenue generation.

The Frost report, distributed widely at the end of February, points to expected revenue opportunities for industry from digitization. Other industry observers have acknowledged the phenomenon is in the early stages. A recent Accenture survey of aerospace executives found that 56% of the companies polled said they are deriving new sources of growth from digitization, while 25% are generating efficiencies. But only 9% said they simultaneously are advancing both operational efficiency and new business growth.

Digitization also brings its own challenges and costs, especially in the cyber arena. “As the aviation industry becomes more connected, we will see greater exchanges of data across multiple stakeholder groups,” said Frost’s senior analyst-aerospace Aravind Srimoolanathan. “Increased data sharing, however, will create more vulnerabilities and lead to continued investment in cyber solutions and data protection.”