Delta CS100.
Delta Air Lines is banking on its joint ventures with Korean Air and China Eastern to beef up its Pacific network, executives of the Atlanta-based company told analysts during a second-quarter earnings call. President Glen Hauenstein said the two joint ventures should allow Delta to expand its Asian network and profitability, and further decrease reliance on the Tokyo Narita International airport hub. When Delta merged with Northwest Airlines, all of its Asia traffic was routed through ...
