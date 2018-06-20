Delta Air Lines signed a firm purchase order for 20 Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets, with deliveries scheduled to start late this year and continue until 2020. The aircraft will replace older regional jets operated by Delta Connection carriers. The June 20 deal, valued at $961 million at list prices, will be the launch order for Bombardier’s new Atmosphere cabin for the CRJ. The Atmosphere product includes wheel-first roller-bag overhead bin capacity, a larger lavatory and improved ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delta Orders 20 Bombardier CRJ900s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.