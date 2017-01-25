WASHINGTON—Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) has launched an internal research and development effort to create a cyberintrusion detection system to be included in the cockpits of military and civil aircraft. The avionics cyberintrusion detection system, which could be a mix of hardware and software components acting as an avionics bus monitor, would alert a pilot of a cyberintrusion. Based on yet-to-be-determined training and concepts of operations, the pilot ...